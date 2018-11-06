Jack Ross Sad To See Sunderland Goalkeeping Coach Depart

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross has expressed his sadness at seeing goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker leave the club.



The 45-year-old leaves the club after just four months, having arrived at the Stadium of Light in July this year.











Walker will take up a similar role at Championship side Ipswich Town under Paul Lambert, who took over at the club at the end of last month, following the sacking of Paul Hurst.



The former Tottenham Hotspur man has his family based in Essex and insists that his decision to join Ipswich is solely based on his desire to be close to his family.





Sunderland are yet to announce a replacement for Walker and it remains to be seen who Ross will bring in.



Expressing his regret at seeing Walker leave, Ross said that he and his club wish the Englishman all the best for his future.



"We are sad to see Jimmy go but understand his reasons.



"He leaves with our very best wishes for the future", Ross told his club's official website.



Walker had spells as the goalkeeping coach at both Peterborough United and Lincoln City before moving to Sunderland.

