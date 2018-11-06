XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06/11/2018 - 14:52 GMT

Manchester United Star Warns Team-mates On Juventus Atmosphere




Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has warned his team-mates that the Red Devils will have to deal with Juventus’ tough atmosphere when they face the Old Lady in Turin on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Juventus dominated possession against Jose Mourinho’s side when the two teams squared off at Old Trafford in the previous game and picked up a narrow 1-0 win.




Darmian played for Juventus’ arch-rivals Torino before joining Manchester United in 2015 and explained that the Allianz Stadium is similar to the stadiums in England where the fans are close to the pitch.

“It’s like the English stadiums now because the fans are all around the pitch but they’re also close.
 


”The crowd is passionate, and of course it can have a key role so we have to expect a very tough game.

"But we have to be ready and try to win there”, Darmian told MUTV ahead of their game against Juventus.

Manchester United are on a two-game winless run in the group stage after beating BSC Young Boys on matchday one of Group H.


Massimiliano Allegri’s side have a strong record at home since moving to the new stadium as they have lost just twice – to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – at home in Europe.
 