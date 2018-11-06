Manchester United Star Warns Team-mates On Juventus Atmosphere

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has warned his team-mates that the Red Devils will have to deal with Juventus’ tough atmosphere when they face the Old Lady in Turin on Wednesday in the Champions League.



Juventus dominated possession against Jose Mourinho’s side when the two teams squared off at Old Trafford in the previous game and picked up a narrow 1-0 win.











Darmian played for Juventus’ arch-rivals Torino before joining Manchester United in 2015 and explained that the Allianz Stadium is similar to the stadiums in England where the fans are close to the pitch.



“It’s like the English stadiums now because the fans are all around the pitch but they’re also close.





”The crowd is passionate, and of course it can have a key role so we have to expect a very tough game.



"But we have to be ready and try to win there”, Darmian told MUTV ahead of their game against Juventus.



Manchester United are on a two-game winless run in the group stage after beating BSC Young Boys on matchday one of Group H.



Massimiliano Allegri’s side have a strong record at home since moving to the new stadium as they have lost just twice – to Bayern Munich and Real Madrid – at home in Europe.

