Marcelo Bielsa Gave Us Good Speech Before Wigan Win, Leeds Star Says

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed that Marcelo Bielsa’s team talk ahead of the meeting with Wigan Athletic helped the Whites cope with the pressure of playing last on Sunday and securing all three points.



The Whites climbed to the summit of the league table after coming from a goal behind to register a 2-1 win over Wigan at the DW Stadium on Sunday in the Championship.











Bielsa’s men had slipped to fifth after the round of games that their promotion rivals played on Saturday, but were not left behind in the race thanks to goals from Pablo Hernandez and Kemar Roofe.



Forshaw, who played the entirety of the game against the Latics, revealed that Bielsa’s team talk ahead of the game set the tone for an impressive performance.





The midfielder also admitted that it was a tough ask to play last due to the pressure associated with keeping pace with their promotion rivals.



“Speaking from my point of view, I thought there was a bit of pressure on it, playing after everybody else”, Forshaw told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“There was a pressure for us to win the game and stay with the pack and we’ve done that.



"We’ve gone top of the league and we’re looking forward to [playing West Brom].



“There was that added extra on it and the manager told us that before the game. He was really honest.



“He gave us a good speech before we left the hotel and the lads came up trumps.”



Leeds will next face a challenging prospect when they travel to the Hawthorns to face former league leaders West Brom on Saturday in the Championship.

