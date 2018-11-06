Pile More Pressure On West Brom, They’re In Sticky Patch – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has urged the Whites to take advantage of West Brom’s poor run of form when the two sides square off on Saturday.



Marcelo Bielsa’s side picked up three points on the road against Wigan Athletic on Sunday and returned to the top of the Championship table in the process.











Leeds’ upcoming opponents West Brom have dropped down to seventh in the Championship table after leading the rest of the pack earlier in the campaign.



Gray, who watched his former side beat Wigan 2-1 at the DW Stadium, feels West Brom are under pressure and that it is the ideal opportunity for Leeds to have a go at the Baggies away from home.





Speaking to LUTV after Leeds’ win against Wigan, Gray said: “I’m looking forward to the game against West Brom.



"They are one of the teams everyone is talking about, but they are in a bit of a sticky patch and under a lot of pressure.



“The way we are playing especially away from home, I think we are a threat to teams that come at us because we can get at teams quickly.



“In general we look as if we are capable of scoring goals.



"We should actually make up for the amount of possession we have of the ball in good areas and actually score more goals.



“That’s what I feel. But if you pick up the three points, you are happy.”



West Brom are five points behind Leeds in the Championship table and have lost three of their last four games in the league.



Leeds, on the other hand, have picked up two wins and a draw after losing to Blackburn Rovers in mid-October.



The Baggies however are due to welcome back key players from injury and suspension, with two of those back being defender Kyle Bartley and striker Dwight Gayle.