06 October 2016

26 August 2015

06/11/2018 - 14:12 GMT

Pressure On Tottenham Could Help Us, PSV Eindhoven Star Feels

 




PSV Eindhoven defender Daniel Schwaab believes that the pressure of winning Tottenham Hotspur have on their shoulders could work in his side's favour as they aim to return from England with their first win in the Champions League group stage.

The Dutch side will play the Lilywhites in a crucial group stage match at Wembley tonight with a win optimally important for both sides to keep their hopes of going through alive.




Both are yet to win a single match in the group, with their lone point coming in the previous meeting.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has already stressed the importance of a win tonight, insisting that their chances of making it through appear to be slim.
 


And that particular fact, Schwaab believes, could work in PSV's favour with the home fans showing impatience if their team aren't on top.

"That [Tottenham being under pressure] could be our advantage", Schwaab said at a press conference.


"If the home fans get impatient when their favourite team is not on top, we must be ready to grab our chance "

Tottenham will start as favourites to see off PSV tonight and keep their last 16 hopes alive.
 