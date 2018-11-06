Really Hope So – Former Liverpool Star Rooting For Manchester United Against Manchester City

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has admitted he is rooting for the Reds' fierce rivals Manchester United against Manchester City next weekend, as he looks for the Citizens to drop points.



Jurgen Klopp’s men continue to remain unbeaten in the Premier League, but slipped to third in the table following their 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.











Liverpool have also conceded the second-least amount of goals and are increasingly looking like a team that can potentially usurp Pep Guardiola’s defending champions this season.



Mellor insisted that Liverpool are currently enjoying a stellar start to the campaign, while stressing the fact that there is not a lot of difference at the top of the table as of now.





“No [there is not much at the top of the table in terms of differential], it has been an outstanding start as you would say”, Mellor said on LFC TV.



“We have played 11 games, we have played Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal and we are still unbeaten and in a very strong position so far in these early stages."



Mellor also admitted that he remains hopeful of Manchester City dropping points on Sunday, something which leaves him rooting for Manchester United during their derby clash, as Liverpool aim to take advantage of the situation.



“[I] really hope so [that Manchester City can drop points against Manchester United on Sunday].



“Obviously it is the last game before the international break.



"The home form has been absolutely superb, let’s hope we can continue that next week”, he concluded.



Liverpool are expected to take all three points from their next Premier League fixture which is the visit of struggling Fulham.

