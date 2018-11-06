XRegister
06 October 2016

06/11/2018 - 13:03 GMT

Red Star Belgrade Not Must-Win Game, Jurgen Klopp Insists




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rubbished claims that the Champions League group game against Red Star Belgrade is a do or die clash.

The Reds are currently top of Group C with six points, a point more than Napoli who sit second and two points more than PSG who are third.




Red Star Belgrade are seen as the whipping boys by many in an otherwise tough group and Liverpool are expected to win the second of the two meetings as well after beating the Serbians 4-0 at Anfield in their previous game.

A win for the Merseyside outfit, coupled with a draw between PSG and Napoli, could help Liverpool’s chances of qualification, but Klopp insists that the clash against Red Star Belgrade should not be seen as a must-win game.
 


“That’s how everybody from outside sees it but, for me, it’s not that we have no chance to get points from the other two games.

“We play in Paris, which is obviously not an easy place to go, and then we play at home against Napoli.


“It’s not that tomorrow is our only chance.

“I don’t think you should go into a game like this and put an extra amount of pressure on your shoulders – ‘if we don’t win today we have no chance’”, Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

Red Star Belgrade’s only point in the group came at home against Napoli as they put in a sturdy defensive display and they will hope to be no pushovers when they host Liverpool.

 