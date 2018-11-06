We’ll Take It – Harry Kane Delights As Spurs Come From Behind To Beat PSV

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane says Tottenham Hotspur will take their come-from-behind win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League at Wembley, with Spurs emerging with a 2-1 result.



Spurs fell behind after just two minutes of the must-win group stage encounter when Luuk de Jong rose highest to power a header into the back of the net for the Dutch visitors.











Tottenham huffed and puffed, but struggled to get back into the game until Kane came up with the goods in the 78th minute, making no mistake with a low effort.



The hosts pushed for the winner and it came with just a minute of normal time left when a Kane header was deflected into the back of the net by Trent Sainsbury.





Tottenham still have work to do in Group B and sit third, three points behind Inter and six off Barcelona, who have booked their last 16 spot.



Kane feels Spurs were dominant and deserved the win, while stating it was one of his side's best performances of the season so far.



He told BT Sport: "Today it wasn't ideal conceding early but then we were dominant and created chances.



"We could have been more clinical but we'll just take a win in the Champions League.



"We had to dig deep and find another level when it mattered.



"We have been grinding results out here and there all season. We are getting wins.



"Today was one of our best performances of the season", Kane added.



Spurs will now set their sights on beating Inter at Wembley in their next Champions League fixture, at the end of this month.

