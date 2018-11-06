West Brom Receive Injury Boost Ahead Of Leeds United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





West Bromwich Albion have been handed major injury boost as key players Kieran Gibbs, Dwight Gayle and Gareth Barry are all expected to be fit for the match against Leeds United on Saturday, according to the Birmingham Mail.



Full-back Gibbs was not risked by manager Darren Moore for the game against Hull City, in spite of recovering from a hip injury.











Two other players, Gayle and Barry, had been suffering from calf injuries, but both players have also recovered and will be available for selection against the league leaders this weekend.



Gayle picked up the injury two weeks ago while playing against Derby County, while Barry has been out since the 4-1 win against Reading a month ago.





Defender Kyle Bartley will also provide options for Moore at the back as returns following his suspension.



Skipper Chris Brunt though is likely to miss the clash after picking up an injury against Hull City.



The Baggies will be desperate for a win after losing three of their last four matches and drawing the other one.



The task though will be a difficult one as they come up against table toppers Leeds, who have lost just twice in the league thus far.

