XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2018 - 13:36 GMT

Can’t Slip Up Again Before Celtic Clash Next Month, Former Rangers Star Tells Gers




Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has warned the Gers that they cannot afford too many slips-ups in the coming weeks as Celtic have hit top gear domestically.

The Hoops have won their last five league games, scoring an astonishing 21 goals, and will move to the top of the Scottish Premiership table, overtaking Hearts, with just a draw from their game in hand.




Rangers have managed to stay four points behind Celtic in the league table, but McCulloch feels Steven Gerrard’s side should up their game and stay on the Bhoys’ tail before the two sides square off in the Old Firm derby in late December.

Unlike Celtic, Rangers have not been able to consistently pick up wins as they have managed back to back wins just twice in the Premiership so far this season.
 


“The most important thing now for Rangers is staying on Celtic’s coat-tails going into the next Old Firm game at Ibrox between Christmas and new year", McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.

“That has the potential to be a massive, season-shaping game for Rangers if they can stay in touch with their rivals in the next few weeks.


“It looks as if Celtic are really clicking into form now after a few hiccups earlier in the season, so while I am prepared to grant Rangers a little grace in this period of rebuilding, it is also important to highlight that they can’t afford too many other slip-ups.

"If any at all.”

Rangers finished 12 points behind Celtic last season as Brendan Rodgers’ side ran away with the league title and won a second successive domestic treble.

Gerrard’s side have two home games in the Premiership coming up, against Motherwell and Livingston, before a tough away trip to Hearts.

 