Can’t Slip Up Again Before Celtic Clash Next Month, Former Rangers Star Tells Gers

Former Rangers star Lee McCulloch has warned the Gers that they cannot afford too many slips-ups in the coming weeks as Celtic have hit top gear domestically.



The Hoops have won their last five league games, scoring an astonishing 21 goals, and will move to the top of the Scottish Premiership table, overtaking Hearts, with just a draw from their game in hand.











Rangers have managed to stay four points behind Celtic in the league table, but McCulloch feels Steven Gerrard’s side should up their game and stay on the Bhoys’ tail before the two sides square off in the Old Firm derby in late December.



Unlike Celtic, Rangers have not been able to consistently pick up wins as they have managed back to back wins just twice in the Premiership so far this season.





“The most important thing now for Rangers is staying on Celtic’s coat-tails going into the next Old Firm game at Ibrox between Christmas and new year", McCulloch wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“That has the potential to be a massive, season-shaping game for Rangers if they can stay in touch with their rivals in the next few weeks.



“It looks as if Celtic are really clicking into form now after a few hiccups earlier in the season, so while I am prepared to grant Rangers a little grace in this period of rebuilding, it is also important to highlight that they can’t afford too many other slip-ups.



"If any at all.”



Rangers finished 12 points behind Celtic last season as Brendan Rodgers’ side ran away with the league title and won a second successive domestic treble.



Gerrard’s side have two home games in the Premiership coming up, against Motherwell and Livingston, before a tough away trip to Hearts.