Current Form Means We’re Eyeing Beating RB Leipzig, Celtic Star Admits

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan insists that the Bhoys should focus on picking up all three points against RB Leipzig on Thursday considering their recent run of impressive form.



Morgan, who has been restricted to just five appearances in the Scottish Premiership so far this season, made an appearance off the bench during the 5-0 thumping of Hearts on Saturday.











The midfielder was on the end of a terrible challenge from Peter Haring late in that game, but escaped any serious consequence and is now in line to be available for selection against RB Leipzig.



Celtic are in desperate need of a result to kick-start their European ambitions this season when they meet the Bundesliga outfit, who beat them 2-0 in the reverse fixture last month, at Parkhead on Thursday.





Morgan believes that given Celtic's superb domestic form, they must aim to beat the Bundesliga club.



"We go into every game with confidence knowing that we can win it", Morgan was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



“From there, it’s about making sure that when those games do come that we’re ready.



“I think it’ll be an entertaining game.



"Both teams like to play attacking football and it’s a game we’re going into high in confidence.



“Obviously this comes on the back of the run we’ve had, and it’s one we’re looking to take three points from.”



Morgan added that the home fans will play a key role in helping Celtic achieve the desired result and thanked them for the extensive support so far this season.



“The crowd at Celtic Park is so important, not just in Europe, but domestically as well”, he continued.



“Having the support we’ve had is also a big thing that doesn’t get spoken about enough in this recent run we’re on – the home and away fans have been great.”



Celtic have scored 23 goals and conceded just two during their last five games domestically.

