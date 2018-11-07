Don’t Care What Chelsea Say – Former Leeds Star Says Jamal Blackman Can Spend Season On Bench

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has little sympathy for Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman, who is warming the bench at Elland Road.



Leeds swooped to sign Blackman on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer and the goalkeeper was widely expected to be the Whites' number 1.











But youngster Bailey Peacock-Farrell has taken the gloves and Blackman, who made 31 appearances in the Championship at Sheffield United last season, has yet to make a league appearance for the Whites.



It has been suggested Chelsea could look to take Blackman back to Stamford Bridge given his lack of game time, but Whelan has dismissed such claims.





And he has little sympathy for the goalkeeper's situation at Elland Road.



"How long as he signed for? Is it end of the season? A year loan. So he sits on the bench and watches. Simple as", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



"He'll still be getting his £30,000 a week from Chelsea.



"Who cares [what Chelsea say]? Peacock-Farrell is doing the job so you bide your time like everybody else.



"You had your chance to force your way through in pre-season and you haven't.



"Chelsea aren't going to use him so it doesn't matter if he's sitting on the bench here or playing for Accrington Stanley", Whelan stressed.



Blackman has had just two outings with Leeds this season, with both coming in the EFL Cup.



Another Chelsea youngster is also on loan at Leeds, in the shape of Lewis Baker, and he too has struggled for playing time at Elland Road.

