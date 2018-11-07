XRegister
06 October 2016

07/11/2018 - 14:02 GMT

Down 15 Goals – Celtic Boosted As RB Leipzig Without Goalscoring Duo

 




Celtic have been given a big boost as RB Leipzig stars Timo Werner and Yussuf Poulsen are not travelling to Glasgow.

RB Leipzig are due to lock horns with Celtic in a Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday night and will look to record another win, to follow on from the 2-0 victory they registered in Germany in the prior meeting between the two sides.




Werner, who has scored eight goals this season, is not travelling though as he suffers with a bruise to his right foot.

The striker suffered the injury in Saturday's 3-0 win over Hertha Berlin in the Champions League and it is still swollen.
 


Fellow striker Poulsen, who has netted on seven occasions for RB Leipzig this season, has also not headed to Scotland.

The Dane is suffering with a thigh muscle problem, while his back has also been affected, and he has been training on an individual basis.


RB Leipzig will now have to find a way past Celtic without the two strikers.

Celtic have been in superb form domestically, winning their last five league games and scoring 21 goals in the process.
 