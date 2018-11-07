Fake News – Former Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Denies AC Milan Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed claims he is line to take over from Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan, after reaching an agreement with the Rossoneri.



Wenger, who stepped down as Arsenal manager at the end of last season, revealed recently that he would like to return to management in January next year.











The Frenchman was most recently linked with the job at AC Milan, with suggestions he is set to replace under pressure Gattuso after reaching an agreement with the Rossoneri.



However, the former Arsenal manager has dismissed the links by dubbing the reports fake news, and claimed that he would publicly announce his next job if any agreement had been reached in the first place.





"It's fake news, If I signed somewhere I would tell you, but it's wrong news”, Wenger said on beIN Sports.



"I cannot master the rumours and I can only master what I do in my life.



"At the moment I am just focused on doing well for beIN SPORTS and that's not easy!"



Wenger is currently working as a pundit for beIN Sports during their Champions League coverage, but he is keen to continue his managerial career in the new year.

