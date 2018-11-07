XRegister
06 October 2016

07/11/2018 - 18:47 GMT

Gabriel Jesus Starts – Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk in a Champions League Group F game tonight.

Pep Guardiola's men currently top their group with six points from three games, just one point ahead of Lyon; Hoffenheim and Shakhtar Donetsk have two points each.




The Citizens are without defender Eliaquim Mangala and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while at the back he opts for John Stones and Aymeric Laporte in the centre of defence. Fernandinho slots into midfield with David Silva, while Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling also play. Gabriel Jesus is up top.

If Guardiola needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane.

 


Manchester City Team vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Ederson, Walker, Stones, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Silva (c), Mahrez, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus

Substitutes: Muric, Danilo, Gundogan, Aguero, Delph, Sane, Otamendi
 