He Played Fantastically – Jurgen Klopp Tips Hat To Red Star Belgrade Man

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Red Star Belgrade striker Milan Pavkov’s impact during the Serbian side's 2-0 win over the Reds on Tuesday by suggesting that the result was well deserved due to their hard work.



Pavkov netted a first half brace as Red Star scripted a memorable win over Liverpool in Belgrade to blow Group C wide open in the race for the knockout stages of the Champions League.











The Serbian striker got on the end of a corner to direct the ball into the back of the net with his head for his first goal before scoring with a sublime effort from way outside the area to establish a two-goal cushion for the hosts.



Klopp hailed Pavkov’s performance by admitting that the striker and every single one of his team-mates fought hard for the result and deservedly bagged maximum points on the night.





“We know he changed the game at Salzburg when he came on, that was impressive that day”, Klopp said in a press conference after the defeat to Red Star Belgrade.



“Tonight when we saw he would play, for us it was clear it would be in a specific way different because he is a proper target player for Red Star.



“He played a fantastic game; I think for the second goal he was a bit surprised himself it went in but he hit the ball really well in that moment.



“He fought, they all fought, really hard and that’s why I say, well deserved.”



Liverpool now have a tougher road to the last 16 to navigate as they have games to come against Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.

