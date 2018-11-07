XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2018 - 13:27 GMT

He Played Fantastically – Jurgen Klopp Tips Hat To Red Star Belgrade Man

 




Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Red Star Belgrade striker Milan Pavkov’s impact during the Serbian side's 2-0 win over the Reds on Tuesday by suggesting that the result was well deserved due to their hard work.

Pavkov netted a first half brace as Red Star scripted a memorable win over Liverpool in Belgrade to blow Group C wide open in the race for the knockout stages of the Champions League.




The Serbian striker got on the end of a corner to direct the ball into the back of the net with his head for his first goal before scoring with a sublime effort from way outside the area to establish a two-goal cushion for the hosts.

Klopp hailed Pavkov’s performance by admitting that the striker and every single one of his team-mates fought hard for the result and deservedly bagged maximum points on the night.
 


“We know he changed the game at Salzburg when he came on, that was impressive that day”, Klopp said in a press conference after the defeat to Red Star Belgrade.

“Tonight when we saw he would play, for us it was clear it would be in a specific way different because he is a proper target player for Red Star.


“He played a fantastic game; I think for the second goal he was a bit surprised himself it went in but he hit the ball really well in that moment.

“He fought, they all fought, really hard and that’s why I say, well deserved.”

Liverpool now have a tougher road to the last 16 to navigate as they have games to come against Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli.
 