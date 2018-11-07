I Knew After 45 Minutes St Mirren Couldn’t Beat Us – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he knew and told his players that St Mirren could not beat the Gers on Saturday during his half time team talk.



The Light Blues registered a late 2-0 win over St Mirren on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership during a game that was troubled by tough weather conditions in Renfrewshire.











Daniel Candeias and Alfredo Morelos netted the goals for the visitors as they got back to winning ways after the draw against Kilmarnock at Ibrox in midweek.



Gerrard, who was buoyant with the result, has revealed that he told his players during half time that he knew St Mirren could not beat Rangers on the day.





The Rangers boss also insisted that he knew the visitors could dominate the game in the second half when they had the wind in their favour, in stark contrast to the first half.



“The responsibility and the onus is on us to find a way”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“It’s not easy – the first half at the weekend, the rain was coming in sideways with gale-force winds, so you always felt it might be tough in the first 45.



“But I said to the players at half-time, St Mirren’s chance of scoring against us, or beating us, had gone.



“I knew that at half-time and I knew once we turned around with the wind in our favour, I always had confidence it would be one-way traffic, and for the majority of the half, it was.”



Rangers are currently third in the Premiership table with 21 points and will next face Spartak Moscow away from home in the Europa League on Thursday as they aim to take another step towards reaching the last 32.

