I Knew It Was Coming – Former Liverpool Star On Red Star Belgrade Defeat

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has revealed that he knew a bad result was just around the corner for the Reds as they have looked good only in patches so far this season.



Jurgen Klopp’s men were handed a huge blow during their race for qualification to the knockout stage from Group B in the Champions League when they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Red Star Belgrade.











The Reds were completely outplayed in the first half as Milan Pavkov netted a brace to secure maximum points for the hosts and damage Liverpool's last 16 chances.



McAteer, who made 100 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool, admitted that he knew a bad result was coming as they have looked good only in patches so far this season.





The former Liverpool midfielder also added that the Reds were lucky to come away with a point against both Manchester City and Chelsea this season.



“I have got to be honest, it’s one that I thought has been coming for a while”, McAteer said on LFC TV.



“I just think we have shown in patches this season our quality.



"I don’t think at times we have been good enough in games.



“We were lucky against Manchester City, we were lucky at Chelsea and I just felt a poor performance was on the cards and it’s come”, he added.



Liverpool now have big games against Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain looming as they look to qualify.

