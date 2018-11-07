XRegister
06 October 2016

07/11/2018 - 22:38 GMT

Izzy Brown Will Be Like New Signing – Former Leeds Star Relishing Chelsea Man’s Return

 




Noel Whelan is looking forward to Leeds United being able to field Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown in January.

Eyebrows were raised when Leeds took Brown from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window as the midfielder was not fit to play and was recovering from a serious knee injury.




He has not yet pulled on a white shirt and is only expected to be ready to take to the pitch for Leeds in the new year.

Whelan is looking forward to the Chelsea talent being fit as he believes it will be like a new signing for Leeds and will fill a real need.
 


"Izzy is a number 10.

"Hopefully [he will be fit in] January", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.


"That will be like a new signing. So we won't need to be looking for that central number 10 role.

"You will have a ready-made one, ready to come in."

In Brown's absence, Leeds sit top of the Championship table and are putting in a strong tilt for an automatic promotion place.

The Yorkshire giants have two other players on loan from Chelsea in the shape of goalkeeper Jamal Blackman and midfielder Lewis Baker, but neither have yet to see consistent playing time under Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.
 