XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

07/11/2018 - 13:08 GMT

Leeds United Warned About January Transfer Window Interest By Former White

 




Noel Whelan has warned Leeds United that they are likely to see significant interest in their players come the opening of the January transfer window.

The Whites have been in superb form under new boss Marcelo Bielsa this season and currently sit top of the Championship standings.




Bielsa has taken a number of players who failed to perform under previous head coaches and improved their game.

Whelan knows that clubs will be watching on at the football being played by Bielsa's side at Elland Road and feels that as a result there is sure to be interest in most of the Whites' players in January.
 


The former Leeds attacker said on BBC Radio Leeds: "I think there will be interest in pretty much every player that Leeds United have come January.

"That is the way we are playing, we all look good out there and we make everyone look good.


"We look brave on the ball, everyone is confident, everyone is trusting each other."

A number of Leeds players have been linked with Premier League clubs, including Sweden international centre-back Pontus Jansson.

Leeds sold Ronaldo Vieira to Sampdoria in the summer to balance the books and it remains to be seen if they can resist big money bids in January.
 