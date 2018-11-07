Leeds United Warned About January Transfer Window Interest By Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has warned Leeds United that they are likely to see significant interest in their players come the opening of the January transfer window.



The Whites have been in superb form under new boss Marcelo Bielsa this season and currently sit top of the Championship standings.











Bielsa has taken a number of players who failed to perform under previous head coaches and improved their game.



Whelan knows that clubs will be watching on at the football being played by Bielsa's side at Elland Road and feels that as a result there is sure to be interest in most of the Whites' players in January.





The former Leeds attacker said on BBC Radio Leeds: "I think there will be interest in pretty much every player that Leeds United have come January.



"That is the way we are playing, we all look good out there and we make everyone look good.



"We look brave on the ball, everyone is confident, everyone is trusting each other."



A number of Leeds players have been linked with Premier League clubs, including Sweden international centre-back Pontus Jansson.



Leeds sold Ronaldo Vieira to Sampdoria in the summer to balance the books and it remains to be seen if they can resist big money bids in January.

