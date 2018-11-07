Marcelo Bielsa Won’t Burn Out Leeds United Players – Ex-White Dismisses Concerns

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has dismissed worries about Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa burning out the players at Elland Road.



Bielsa has employed an intense, high-energy style of play at Leeds, not just in matches, but also on the training pitch, pushing his players hard.











It has paid off, with Leeds firmly in the promotion mix in the Championship, but the small size of the club's first team squad and the lengthy nature of the season has led to concerns that the Whites will suffer burnout.



But Whelan thinks that Bielsa is well aware of how his squad are shaping up and as long as the players are managed correctly there will not be any issues.





"They are athletes.



"If you get the right rest and recovery throughout the season, throughout the week, you'll be absolutely fine.



"The manager will know not to burn them out", Whelan stressed on BBC Radio Leeds.



"But he wants intensive training and that's what the boys want because that keeps you fresh, it keeps you lively.



"But you've got to get the rest and the right food in between as well."



Leeds are next in action on Saturday away at West Brom, but the fixtures are set to come thick and fast over the winter period.



Bielsa's men have a total of six matches scheduled for December, while they kick off the new year by visiting Nottingham Forest.

