Massive Blow, Been Rangers’ Best Player – Gers Legend On Liverpool Loanee

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson is concerned about the loss of Ryan Kent to injury and believes the Liverpool loanee has been the Gers' best player this season.



Steven Gerrard secured Kent from his former club on loan and has handed the winger regular chances to impress in a light blue shirt.











He was forced off during the course of Rangers' 2-0 win at St Mirren at the weekend and has been ruled out of Thursday night's meeting with Spartak Moscow in the Europa League; Kent has a hamstring injury.



Ferguson is concerned about Rangers missing someone he feels has been their best player this term and their most creative outlet.





"That's a massive blow", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer.



"He's the one player that can do something different in the final third, which has been seriously lacking for Rangers over the last couple of weeks.



"I'm sure the manager will be concerned about that one.



"He's been probably Rangers' best player this season, I've been really impressed with him."



Rangers will bid to get the better of managerless Spartak Moscow without Kent as they aim to further their push for a last 32 spot in the Europa League.



Kyle Lafferty will also miss the game in Russia.

