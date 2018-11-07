Recruit In These Three Positions, Former Leeds United Man Tells Elland Road Bosses

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has admitted he would like to see the Whites fill three positions in the January transfer window.



Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa chose to go with a small squad in the summer and injuries in recent months have stretched his resources, meaning he has had to be creative.











Winger Stuart Dallas is currently turning out as a full-back and there have been question marks raised over his defensive ability.



Whelan would like to see another right-back brought in, while he also feels signing a centre-back should be on the agenda.





The former Leeds attacker also believes that the Whites need a different type of option up top and as such should look at dipping into their funds for a striker.



"Centre-half, a right-back if [Luke] Ayling and [Gaetano] Berardi are going to be out for that long; although the way we play we push our wing-backs so high up that they do more attacking than defending", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds when asked about his January wish list.



"But, a right-back if needed, even if it's a loan just to give us cover until Ayling is fit and raring to go.



"A striker, a different kind of striker. I know we've got Patrick Bamford ready to come back, but he's still a hold-up kind of player, not a rough and ready header of a ball in a box.



"So someone who is still going to fit with the style of play, can receive the ball and use it, but is a bit more robust."



It is unclear how much money Leeds supremo Andrea Radrizzani will make available to spend on transfers in January, with the Italian needing to balance the books after spending in the summer by selling Ronaldo Vieira to Sampdoria.

