Spartak Moscow In Turmoil, Nothing To Fear – Rangers Legend

Barry Ferguson believes Rangers are better suited to playing in Europe and have nothing to fear from Spartak Moscow, who he thinks are in turmoil and with players who are unhappy.



The Glasgow giants hosted Spartak Moscow at Ibrox in their last Europa League game and played out a 0-0 draw; they are in action on Thursday night in Russia as they again lock horns with Spartak Moscow.











Rangers will be looking to move a step closer to qualifying for the last 32 and Ferguson, noting the Russian giants are currently without a coach, believes the Gers can get something from Russia, especially as they are suited to playing in Europe.



The former Rangers midfielder told PLZ Soccer: "I think they are more suited to playing in Europe from the games that I've seen.





"I don't think they've got anything to fear [from Spartak Moscow].



"I watched the last game at Ibrox; they were a good side, but they weren't a great side.



"They are in a bit of turmoil, manager has been sacked, the players don't look happy, so Rangers have got a good opportunity.



"If they can keep it tight defensively they can get a point."



Spartak Moscow were beaten at home at the weekend on Russian Premier League duty, going down 2-1 against FK Ufa.



The Russians have yet to win in their Europa League group.

