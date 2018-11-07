Tottenham Hotspur Star Opens Door For Move Away

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente has opened the door towards a potential return to Spain.



Llorente has struggled for playing time at Tottenham and is in the shadow of Harry Kane, reducing his chances to make an impact.











The former Athletic Bilbao hitman is out of contract with Tottenham next summer and has dropped a big hint that he will be looking for a new club in the familar climes of La Liga.



"I've been away from home for many years", he told reporters in the mixed zone following Tottenham's 2-1 win over PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday night.





"I would love to return to the Spanish league", he added.



Llorente made a whopping 327 appearances across all competitions for Athletic Bilbao and found the back of the net on 111 occasions for the club.



He has been handed just 13 minutes of playing time in the Premier League this season by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and turned out for 15 minutes on Tuesday against PSV Eindhoven.



Llorente did contribute with an assist against the Dutch side.

