Two Changes Made – Manchester United Team vs Juventus Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Juventus vs Manchester United

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has picked his starting eleven and substitutes to take on Juventus in Turin in a Champions League game.



The Red Devils currently have four points from their three Champions League Group H games so far and lost at home against Juventus in their last outing in the competition.











Manchester United make two changes from the team that beat Bournemouth at the weekend as Ander Herrera and Jesse Lingard slot into the side.



David de Gea is in goal, while Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof are the centre-back pairing. Paul Pogba will be looking to impress in Turin, while Alexis Sanchez plays. Anthony Martial is up top.



Mourinho has options on the bench if needed, including Marcus Rashford and Fred.



Manchester United Team vs Juventus



De Gea, Young, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Lingard, Sanchez, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Bailly, Darmian, Fred, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford

