We Came With Lot of First Team Players – Leeds U23 Boss Disappointed At Crewe Loss

Leeds United Under-23s manager Carlos Corberan has admitted that he was disappointed with the loss against Crewe Alexandra on Monday, especially considering that the Whites had a number of first team players involved in the game.



The Whites developmental squad suffered a demoralising 3-1 defeat at the hands of Crewe's Under-23 side away from home at Reaseheath.











Marcelo Bielsa watched on, while a number of first team players in the form of Jamal Blackman, Conor Shaughnessy, Lewis Baker, Tyler Roberts, Samu Saiz and Jack Harrison were named in the starting eleven.



However, things did not go according to plan for the visitors, who were comfortably beaten in the end by a determined Crewe side that came out on top.





Corberan admitted that he was disappointed with his team’s performance, especially considering the fact that Leeds named a strong starting line-up.



“I think we are a bit disappointed with the team because we came here with a lot of first team players”, Corberan said on LUTV.



“So I think the squad was good enough to come and make something else on the game.



“But the something is not only the numbers, but you have to show the spirit.



"First of all, it’s the desire to win the games and then after, you can work to start to work on the tactical point of view.



“We did not adapt well to the condition of the pitch from the beginning and we started to make some mistakes.



“We did not play to the advantage of the spaces and started giving bad passes to the marked players in a maybe poor condition of the pitch.”



Leeds Under-23s slipped to second in the league table after the loss against Crewe and will next face Birmingham City at home.

