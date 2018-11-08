XRegister
08/11/2018 - 17:40 GMT

Blow For Tottenham Hotspur As Sampdoria Lock Defender Down On New Contract

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Joachim Andersen has boosted Sampdoria's chances of keeping him by signing a new contract with the Italian club.

Andersen has been in superb form for Sampdoria in Serie A this season and the Denmark Under-21 international's progress has not gone unnoticed.




Tottenham have been scouting him, while Juventus and Inter are also interested; Manchester United have had the centre-back watched too.

But Sampdoria have sent out a statement of their desire to keep Andersen.
 


The defender has put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2022 with the Serie A side.

Sampdoria are likely to be boosted in their desire to keep hold of Andersen, though it remains to be seen if a big money bid could yet focus minds in Genoa.


The Blucerchiati eased Andersen into Italian football last season and their patience is paying dividends as the defender is now a key man at the club.
 