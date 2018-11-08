Blow For Tottenham Hotspur As Sampdoria Lock Defender Down On New Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur target Joachim Andersen has boosted Sampdoria's chances of keeping him by signing a new contract with the Italian club.



Andersen has been in superb form for Sampdoria in Serie A this season and the Denmark Under-21 international's progress has not gone unnoticed.











Tottenham have been scouting him, while Juventus and Inter are also interested; Manchester United have had the centre-back watched too.



But Sampdoria have sent out a statement of their desire to keep Andersen.





The defender has put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2022 with the Serie A side.



Sampdoria are likely to be boosted in their desire to keep hold of Andersen, though it remains to be seen if a big money bid could yet focus minds in Genoa.



The Blucerchiati eased Andersen into Italian football last season and their patience is paying dividends as the defender is now a key man at the club.

