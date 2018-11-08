Celtic Star Weighs In On Sunderland Link, Dismisses January Move Thoughts

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic winger Lewis Morgan insists that he has no intention of leaving the Bhoys on loan in the January transfer window and has weighed in on summer talk linking him with a move to Sunderland.



Morgan has been restricted to just nine appearances across all competitions for Celtic this season and was linked with a move to Wearside in the summer.











The 22-year-old joined Celtic from St Mirren in January and was loaned back to the Buddies for the remainder of the season as he continued to work with then manager Jack Ross in Paisley.



Brendan Rodgers has not dished out too many opportunities to the youngster, but could be minded to do so over the course of the long season.





Morgan admitted that he has no intention of leaving Celtic in search of regular involvement elsewhere and dismissed reports that linked him with a loan move to Sunderland in the summer, which would have meant a reunion with Ross.



"I don’t think it is now or never. I am 22 so I have got ten or 15 years ahead of me so I don’t put that pressure on myself”, Morgan told the Evening Times.



“I am not looking to go out on loan. I am looking to go out and play. I am just focusing on the games coming up.



“It was paper talk [linking me with Sunderland]. I never heard anything about that.



“When I came in I didn’t want to go anywhere else so that was never a possibility.



"I am here and I want to try and fight for my place at this club."



Sunderland are looking to go up from League One this season and it remains to be seen if the Black Cats might look to tempt Morgan away from Celtic.

