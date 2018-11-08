CSKA Moscow Ready To Rival Southampton For Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Russia giants CSKA Moscow are keeping close tabs on Southampton linked centre-back Rafael Toloi ahead of the January transfer window.



The 28-year-old Brazilian defender has been a key part of the defence of an Atalanta side who are currently tenth in the top tier of Italian football this season.











His performances in Serie A have led to interest from several clubs in Europe and the defender has been linked with a move away from Italy in the January transfer window.



Toloi has been on Southampton’s radar and the Premier League club are reportedly interested in taking him to England in the new year.





However, they could face competitions for his signature, as according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, CSKA Moscow are assessing the possibility of signing the Brazilian in January as well.



They are keeping close tabs on his situation and are considering the option of making a move when the transfer window opens in January.



Toloi also has other suitors in Russia and there have been informal contacts between his agents and Spartak Moscow and Lokomotiv Moscow.



The defender has a contract until 2020 with Atalanta.

