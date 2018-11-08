Derby Boss Frank Lampard Nominated For Manager of the Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard has earned a nomination for the Championship Manager of the Month award for October due to Derby County’s form last month.



Lampard waded into management in the summer when he took charge of the Rams and his first few months in the new role has been a huge success.











Derby are currently fifth in the Championship table on 28 points, just two points behind leaders Leeds United and are gunning for promotion to the Premier League this season.



The Rams enjoyed a good run of results in October that propelled them into the promotion fight and they are hopeful of keeping their run going until the end of the season.





The month started with two 1-1 draws against Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers respectively, but after the international break, they posted back-to-back wins over Sheffield United and West Brom.



The Rams finished October with a good point away from home against Middlesbrough.



It is Lampard’s first nomination for the Manager of the Month accolade and his fellow contenders are Garry Monk (Birmingham City), Neil Harris (Millwall) and Steve McClaren (Queens Park Rangers).



The winner will be announced on Friday by an EFL judging panel, which also includes former Derby County manager George Burley.

