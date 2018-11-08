Eden Hazard Starts – Chelsea Team vs BATE Borisov Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: BATE Borisov vs Chelsea

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with BATE Borisov in a Europa League clash tonight.



Maurizio Sarri's side have been in superb form in Group L, winning all three of their matches so far, including beating this evening's opposition at Stamford Bridge 3-1.











Sarri is without midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who is ill, while Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata have not travelled with the squad to Belarus.



The Chelsea boss names Kepa between the sticks, while at the back he goes with a centre-back pairing of Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen. In midfield, the Blues select Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley, while Pedro and Eden Hazard support Olivier Giroud.



Sarri can look to the bench if he needs to make changes, with options available including Willian and Mateo Kovacic.



Chelsea Team vs BATE Borisov



Kepa, Zappacosta, Christensen, Cahill, Emerson, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pedro, Hazard, Giroud



Substitutes: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Ampadu, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Willian

