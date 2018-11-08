XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/11/2018 - 16:48 GMT

Eden Hazard Starts – Chelsea Team vs BATE Borisov Confirmed

 




Fixture: BATE Borisov vs Chelsea
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)

Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with BATE Borisov in a Europa League clash tonight. 

Maurizio Sarri's side have been in superb form in Group L, winning all three of their matches so far, including beating this evening's opposition at Stamford Bridge 3-1.




Sarri is without midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who is ill, while Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Morata have not travelled with the squad to Belarus.

The Chelsea boss names Kepa between the sticks, while at the back he goes with a centre-back pairing of Gary Cahill and Andreas Christensen. In midfield, the Blues select Jorginho, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ross Barkley, while Pedro and Eden Hazard support Olivier Giroud.

Sarri can look to the bench if he needs to make changes, with options available including Willian and Mateo Kovacic.

 


Chelsea Team vs BATE Borisov

Kepa, Zappacosta, Christensen, Cahill, Emerson, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Pedro, Hazard, Giroud

Substitutes: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Ampadu, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi, Willian
 