I’ll Play Alongside Anyone – Arsenal Centre-Back Doesn’t Have Preference

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has revealed that he is comfortable playing alongside every centre-back at the club.



Mustafi has not missed a single minute of Premier League action for Arsenal this season and has been an integral part of what Unai Emery is trying to achieve at the club.











The Germany international also added that defenders have to adapt as they will not be playing with the same players every time.



“In football you have always to adapt. You won’t always play with the same players so for me it’s important to have someone next to me who I can play with", Mustafi said in a press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Europa League clash against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.





“That’s the case with Rob [Holding], with Sokra [Sokratis], with Lolo [Koscielny] and with Mavro [Mavropanos] too.



“I have a good relationship with everyone really, it doesn’t matter if we play together or not.



“In training when we do play together, I’ve felt quite comfortable with whomever I’ve played with.



“With Rob, we’ve had good results in the last few games, which I’m very happy with as well”, Mustafi added.



The Gunners are on a nine-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, but have managed to keep just two clean sheets in the process.



Emery’s side have conceded 14 goals, more than every other team in the Premier League’s top five so far this season.



After a credible 1-1 draw against Liverpool on Saturday, Arsenal can secure a place in the Europa League round of 32 if they beat Sporting Lisbon at home on Thursday.