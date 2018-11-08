XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2018 - 16:00 GMT

Inter Hold Talks To Push Forward Swoop For Tottenham and Man Utd Target

 




Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio recently had a meeting with the Sampdoria hierarchy to discuss the possibility of signing Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Joachim Andersen.

The Danish centre-back joined the Serie A outfit last year and used last season as a platform to settle down in Italian football and getting used to playing in one of the top European leagues.




Andersen has cemented his place in the Sampdoria starting eleven this year, but it has also led to interest from a few bigwigs of European football due to his performances.

Juventus are keeping a close watch on the defender and Manchester United and Tottenham have been scouting him ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.
 


Inter believe they have the edge in the transfer chase and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they recently met the Sampdoria hierarchy regarding Andersen.

Ausilio sat down with the Sampdoria top brass and discussed the possibility of taking the Dane to the San Siro in the coming months.


Inter have a strong relationship with the Sampdoria leadership and are keen to exploit that to beat off competition for Andersen’s signature.

The centre-back has a contract until 2021 with Sampdoria.
 