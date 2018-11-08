Inter Hold Talks To Push Forward Swoop For Tottenham and Man Utd Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio recently had a meeting with the Sampdoria hierarchy to discuss the possibility of signing Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Joachim Andersen.



The Danish centre-back joined the Serie A outfit last year and used last season as a platform to settle down in Italian football and getting used to playing in one of the top European leagues.











Andersen has cemented his place in the Sampdoria starting eleven this year, but it has also led to interest from a few bigwigs of European football due to his performances.



Juventus are keeping a close watch on the defender and Manchester United and Tottenham have been scouting him ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.





Inter believe they have the edge in the transfer chase and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they recently met the Sampdoria hierarchy regarding Andersen.



Ausilio sat down with the Sampdoria top brass and discussed the possibility of taking the Dane to the San Siro in the coming months.



Inter have a strong relationship with the Sampdoria leadership and are keen to exploit that to beat off competition for Andersen’s signature.



The centre-back has a contract until 2021 with Sampdoria.

