It Was Always Going To The Wire – Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Upbeat After Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard is staying upbeat following Rangers' 4-3 defeat in Russia against Spartak Moscow and insists his side's Europa League group is wide open.



The Gers had been unbeaten in the Europa League before they locked horns with Spartak Moscow and, despite poor defending from both sides, were 3-2 ahead at the break.











But shoddy defending haunted Rangers in the second half and two goals in the space of two minutes made sure that the Gers found themselves on the end of a 4-3 defeat.



Rangers have now slipped to third place in their group, but are just one point off leaders Villarreal, while they are level on points with Spartak Moscow and one point ahead of Rapid Vienna.





And Gerrard thinks the battle for a last 32 place will go to the wire, which he insists he always expected.



He told his post match press conference: "It is still wide-open and it will go to the wire which is what we predicted at the beginning.



"Villarreal becomes even bigger now and more exciting.



"But we were under no-illusions before the game – we knew it was going to go to the wire anyway but tonight’s result makes the challenge a bit more difficult", Gerrard added.



The Gers next Europa League match comes at the end of the month, when they are due to play host to Spanish side Villarreal at Ibrox.

