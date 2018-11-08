XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/11/2018 - 16:07 GMT

I’ve Waited Long Time To Play At Hawthorns, Leeds United Hitman Says

 




Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe has revealed that he has been waiting for a long time to play a professional match at the Hawthorns, where he spent his formative years as a player.

Roofe, who has scored six goals in the Championship so far this season, came up through the ranks at West Brom, albeit not making a single appearance for the senior team during his time at the academy.




The Englishman is the leading goalscorer for the Whites this term and scored the winner during the 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men climbed to the summit of the league table with that win, but will next face former league leaders West Brom at the Hawthorns.
 


Roofe revealed that he has been waiting for a long time to play a professional match at the Hawthorns after having failed to do so during his time with the academy.

The striker also admitted that it will be nice to go back to the club where he spent his formative years as a footballer with his family watching on.


“I was at West Brom from the age of six and I left when I was 22, 23 so I spent most of my life there”, Roofe told Leeds' official website.

“I learnt a lot and had most of my football education there, which has played a major part in my career.

“It’ll be good to go back to the Hawthorns.

"I’ve waited a long time to play there in a professional match.

“I’ve still got the majority of my family in the area, so I’m sure it will be packed at the ground with them.”

Leeds have secured 30 points from their 16 games so far this season under the tutelage of Bielsa.
 