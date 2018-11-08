XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/11/2018 - 09:52 GMT

Juventus Ponder January Move For Tottenham Hotspur Schemer

 




Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele is on Juventus’ shortlist of targets ahead of the January window, but a move will depend on Emre Can’s fitness.

The Italian champions are getting their ducks in a row ahead of the winter window and a midfielder is expected to be part of their shopping plans in January.




A number of players are being considered and at the club are contemplating all the options before making moves in the winter window.

But according to Turin-based Italian daily Corriere di Torino, Tottenham star Dembele is on the top of their shortlist of midfield targets for the upcoming January transfer window.
 


The Belgian is out of contract in the summer and Juventus could agree on a cut-price deal with Tottenham, who could lose Dembele on a free transfer if they wait until the summer.

However, a lot depends on how Can recovers from recent thyroid surgery and Juventus are monitoring his rehabilitation before taking a final decision.


Another midfielder won’t be a priority if the German returns to fitness but Juventus are keen not to be short of options during the second half of the season.

Dembele remains their preferred target but the move is now dependent on the former Liverpool midfielder’s fitness.
 