XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2018 - 15:43 GMT

Juventus Star Linked With January Move To Manchester United

 




Manchester United have been linked with a January swoop for Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia.

A recent upturn in form has not changed Jose Mourinho’s mind about signing at least one central defender during the January transfer window.




The Manchester United boss is said to be keen on adding an experienced head to his squad but he also said to be keeping an eye on young defenders such as Nikola Milenkovic, Milan Skriniar and Alessio Romagnoli.

And it seems the club have added another Serie A defender to their shortlist of targets as according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, they are also keeping an eye on Juventus’ Benatia.
 


The 31-year-old is down the pecking order at Juventus behind Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli and has made just four appearances this season in Serie A.

There are suggestions that the Italian champions could consider offers for him in January and AC Milan are interested in taking him to the San Siro in the winter window.


But the Serie A giants now could face competition from Manchester United, who are also considering Benatia as an option as they look to add a defender to their squad.

The Morocco captain has a contract until 2020 with Juventus.
 