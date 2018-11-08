Juventus Star Linked With January Move To Manchester United

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have been linked with a January swoop for Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia.



A recent upturn in form has not changed Jose Mourinho’s mind about signing at least one central defender during the January transfer window.











The Manchester United boss is said to be keen on adding an experienced head to his squad but he also said to be keeping an eye on young defenders such as Nikola Milenkovic, Milan Skriniar and Alessio Romagnoli.



And it seems the club have added another Serie A defender to their shortlist of targets as according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, they are also keeping an eye on Juventus’ Benatia.





The 31-year-old is down the pecking order at Juventus behind Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli and has made just four appearances this season in Serie A.



There are suggestions that the Italian champions could consider offers for him in January and AC Milan are interested in taking him to the San Siro in the winter window.



But the Serie A giants now could face competition from Manchester United, who are also considering Benatia as an option as they look to add a defender to their squad.



The Morocco captain has a contract until 2020 with Juventus.

