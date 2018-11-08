Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Comments On January Transfer Window

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has looked to play down expectation surrounding the January transfer window as he insisted that signing players is difficult.



The Whites signed Patrick Bamford and Barry Douglas in the summer transfer window and struck loan deals for as many as four players.











Bielsa has made good use of his resources so far and pointed out that Bamford, Izzy Brown, Gaetano Berardi and Luke Ayling will be like new signings when they return from their respective injuries.



“It will be very hard to add new players”, Bielsa said in a press conference ahead of the Whites’ clash against West Brom, when he was asked about the January transfer window.





“But we will have four more players coming in January, Bamford, Brown, Berardi and Ayling.”



Leeds fans have been keen to see the club invest in the January window to give further impetus to the side's promotion push.



And Leeds are currently top of the Championship table after beating Wigan Athletic away from home on Sunday.



The Whites will travel to the Midlands to take on West Brom on Saturday and will hope to strengthen their position at the top of the table.

