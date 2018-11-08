XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

08/11/2018 - 15:51 GMT

Not Lot of Difference – West Brom Boss Indicates Little Between Leeds And Host of Teams

 




West Bromwich Albion manager Darren Moore has claimed that there is not a lot of difference between the teams at the top of the Championship table and the other teams below them, ahead of his side's meeting with Leeds United.

The Baggies will host league leaders Leeds at the Hawthorns on Saturday as they aim to bounce back from their defeat to Hull City during their last outing in the Championship.




Moore’s side were leading the race for promotion in early October, but one win in their last five games in the league has seen them slip down to seventh in the table.

Leeds arrive in west Midlands on the back of a comeback win over Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium and are expected to be mount a serious challenge against the hosts as both teams aim to clinch promotion.
 


Moore, who has secured promotion from the division as a player on four different occasions, has indicated little should be read into Leeds sitting at the top of the league table as there is little to choose between a host of teams in the Championship.

“For me, it’s not about looking at the league table this early. It’s just about the games, one by one”, Moore was quoted as saying by Express & Star.


“We had opportunities recently to try and top the division. But it wasn’t to be because of how tight the league is and how competitive it is.

“The teams that you see sitting at the top, the successful ones, and the teams sitting at the bottom, you can split them with a hair.

“It’s all about on the day, that is how competitive the division is.

"And that is what makes the Championship so exciting.”

West Brom have one of the leakiest defences in the league after having shipped 24 goals already this season, but they are lethal in attack, having scored 33 times, five more than Saturday opponents Leeds.
 