Now Our Critics Must Say Something Positive – Manchester United Star

Luke Shaw has hit back at Manchester United’s critics following his side’s win over Juventus in Turin on Wednesday night.



Two late goals in Turin helped Manchester United to an unlikely 2-1 win over Italian champions Juventus and put them in line to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.











Following a poor start to their season, Manchester United have shown in past weeks that they are getting back into their groove and scoring late goals has been a feature of their recent wins.



The win over Juventus is expected to provide confidence ahead of their visit to Manchester City on Sunday and Shaw is keen to hear some positive words from his side’s critics.





He believes Manchester United were written off even before the game started and feels that the coverage of his side’s performances this season has been too negative.



Shaw told MUTV after the game: “I think tonight a lot of people had written us off.



“There is always a lot of negative comments about us, but hopefully they will say something positive for once.



“The team deserve and the manager deserves it for getting this amazing result tonight.”



Manchester United will look to keep their good run of form going when they take on Premier League champions Manchester City in a local derby this weekend.

