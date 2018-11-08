Out-of-favour Liverpool Star Denies Celebrating Reds’ Defeat

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool attacker Lazar Markovic has explained that he did not like a post on Twitter to celebrate Liverpool's loss against Red Star Belgrade and pointed out that the post only had Serbian flags.



Markovic received criticism for liking the tweet in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat to Red Star Belgrade away from home in the Champions League.











The Reds went into the game as favourites, but were shell-shocked in the first half as the Serbians took a 2-0 lead.



Jurgen Klopp’s side could not recover in the second half despite dominating possession and creating several openings.





Markovic, who played for and supports Red Star Belgrade’s arch-rivals Partizan Belgrade, tweeted that because of his roots, he cannot celebrate a Red Star Belgrade victory.



The Serbian wrote: “Dear people, I made "like" to the picture with Serbian flags. I’m an ex Partizan Belgrade player and big supporter.



“As such obviously I couldn’t jump around celebrating Red Star Belgrade winning the match. Specially not against Liverpool. Thank you all!”



The defeat leaves Liverpool second in Group C, but the margin for error is thin now as the Reds take on PSG and Napoli in their final two group games.