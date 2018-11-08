Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Sporting Lisbon Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Arsenal have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League this evening.



The Gunners have been impressive in their Europa League group so far and have won all three of their group games, meaning victory tonight at the Emirates Stadium would book a last 32 spot as group winners.











Unai Emery's side beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in Portugal late last month.



The Arsenal boss goes with Petr Cech in goal, while Sokratis and Rob Holding link up as the centre-back pairing. Matteo Guendouzi slots into midfield with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey, while Danny Welbeck is up top.



If the Spaniard needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where available to bring on are the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lucas Torriera.



Arsenal Team vs Sporting Lisbon



Cech, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Holding, Jenkinson, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi, Welbeck



Substitutes: Martinez, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Torriera, Nketiah, Aubameyang

