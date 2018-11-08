XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2018 - 19:01 GMT

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Sporting Lisbon Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Sporting Lisbon
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)

Arsenal have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League this evening.

The Gunners have been impressive in their Europa League group so far and have won all three of their group games, meaning victory tonight at the Emirates Stadium would book a last 32 spot as group winners.




Unai Emery's side beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 in Portugal late last month.

The Arsenal boss goes with Petr Cech in goal, while Sokratis and Rob Holding link up as the centre-back pairing. Matteo Guendouzi slots into midfield with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey, while Danny Welbeck is up top.

If the Spaniard needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where available to bring on are the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Lucas Torriera.

 


Arsenal Team vs Sporting Lisbon

Cech, Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Holding, Jenkinson, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Mkhitaryan, Smith-Rowe, Iwobi, Welbeck

Substitutes: Martinez, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Torriera, Nketiah, Aubameyang
 