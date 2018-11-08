Rangers Must Be Ready For Gung-ho Spartak Moscow – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted that the Gers need to be ready to face all-out attack from Spartak Moscow this evening in Russia since the visitors are in desperate need of a win.



The Light Blues take on Raul Riancho’s side as they aim to move closer to securing safe passage to the knockout stages of the Europa League from Group G.











Gerrard’s men got back to winning ways on Saturday following their late win over St Mirren in a game marred by extreme weather conditions.



Rangers will next face Spartak Moscow, who are rock bottom in Group G of the Europa League, as they aim to maintain their impressive start to their European campaign.





Gerrard admitted that Rangers have to be ready to face all-out attack from the visitors since they are in desperate need of results to reive their European ambitions.



“I don’t think a draw does Spartak many favours so I am aware they have to go for the game and go for the win. Whether they decide to go gung-ho we will have to wait and see”, Gerrard said in a press conference.



“For me, it is important what Rangers do, how we approach it and that we make sure we carry our game plan out.



“I think the players have really embraced every challenge that has been put in front of them on the European run, whether that be at home or away.



“We have been defensively very good, very solid, aggressive and difficult to play against whilst still carrying a threat at the other end.



“It has worked for us so far but we do realise Spartak have got very dangerous players, good players, so we are respectful and realise that they might come flying out the blocks, and if that is the case, we will have to be ready for that.”



Rangers are currently leading the race for qualification from Group G in the Europa League after securing five points from their three games so far this season.

