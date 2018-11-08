Ryan Jack On Bench – Rangers Team vs Spartak Moscow Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Spartak Moscow vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Rangers have announced their team and substitutes to take on Russian side Spartak Moscow in an away Europa League group fixture this evening.



The Gers have produced strong performances in Europe and have so far taken five points from their three group games, placing them in a good position.











Rangers drew with Spartak Moscow at Ibrox, but are without the injured Ryan Kent and Kyle Lafferty tonight.



Gerrard goes with Allan McGregor in goal, while the centre-back pairing is between Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson. Lassana Coulibaly, Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria will look to control midfield, while Daniel Candeias and Glenn Middleton support Alfredo Morelos.



The Rangers manager has options on the bench if he needs to shake things up, including Gareth McAuley and Ryan Jack.



Rangers Team vs Spartak Moscow



McGregor, Tavernier, Katic, Goldson, Flanagan, Coulibaly, Arfield, Ejaria, Middleton, Candeias, Morelos



Substitutes: Foderingham, Worrall, Grezda, Jack, Halliday, McCrorie, McAuley

