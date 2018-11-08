This Is Proper Win Against Top Team – Brendan Rodgers As Celtic Beat RB Leipzig

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has saluted his side for what he says was a "proper win" against RB Leipzig, after the Bhoys ran out 2-1 winners in the Europa League clash at Celtic Park.



The pressure was on Celtic to turn their fine domestic performances into a big European display against one of the Bundesliga's top sides and they did not disappoint.











It took just eleven minutes for Kieran Tierney to fire Celtic ahead on the night, but RB Leipzig did not give up and eventually pulled level through a Jean-Kevin Augustin header in the 78th minute.



Celtic's response was instant however and within 60 seconds Odsonne Edouard put the hosts back in front.





It finished 2-1 to Celtic and Rodgers was delighted, telling BT Sport: "Some of our football was fantastic and they kept fighting to the very end. When you press as a team, you can have no ego in the team.



"We spoke about it [the possibility of conceding] before the game, that you have to respond when things go negatively in the game.



"That’s the mark of a good player. When things go against you, you know you have the fight and the spirit.



"It is a proper win against a top team who are fourth in the Bundesliga.



"In terms of a European victory, this is a great three points."



Celtic are now third in the Group B standings, with Red Bull Salzburg top and RB Leipzig second; Celtic are level on points with RB Leipzig, but behind on head-to-head.



Rosenborg are bottom and Celtic play the Norwegians next away from home on 29th November.

