XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

08/11/2018 - 15:57 GMT

This Is Why I Was At Crewe Game – Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa

 




Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has indicated that he was not impressed by the performance of the Whites’ Under-23s side during their defeat at Crewe Alexandra on Monday, while revealing why he was at the match.

Bielsa attended the game and provided Under-23 boss Carlos Corberan with a host of first team players to use in his team, but the Whites went down to a 3-1 defeat to Crewe at Reaseheath.




All of Jamal Blackman, Conor Shaughnessy, Lewis Baker, Tyler Roberts, Samu Saiz and Jack Harrison started the game, albeit for a losing cause, and Leeds were comfortably beaten in the end.

Bielsa, who took over at Elland Road in the summer, revealed that he went to watch the team as a whole against Crewe as part of his routine observations.
 


“I usually do this routine of observing the players of my group and also it concerns the best youngest players”, Bielsa said in a press conference.

“I didn’t go to see any player in particular, I went to see the whole group.”


The Argentine tactician also admitted that he was not impressed with the performance from the developmental squad and suggested that he prefers not to comment too much on defeats.

“No”, Bielsa continued, when asked if he was impressed.

“When we have to comment on defeats, if I can avoid commenting I would prefer not to.”

Leeds will next face West Brom at the Hawthorns on Saturday in the Championship as they aim to extend their stay at the top of the table.
 