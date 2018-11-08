Tottenham Scouts Frequent Observers of Genoa Star, AC Milan Also Keen

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping a close eye on Genoa centre-back Koray Gunter, who has also been linked with a move to AC Milan.



Genoa signed the defender from Galatasaray on a free transfer last summer and it has turned out to be an astute piece of business for the Italian top tier club.











The former Germany Under-20 defender is yet to become a certain starter at Genoa, but he has emerged as a key player in the squad and has made four Serie A appearances in the starting eleven.



Gunter’s performances are said to have attracted the interest of Serie A giants AC Milan, but there are claims that the Rossoneri are not the only club keeping an eye on the centre-back.





The defender has also appeared on the radar of Tottenham and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Spurs scouts have been frequent visitors at Genoa’s games this season to watch Gunter in action.



Mauricio Pochettino, who did not buy a single first-team player in the summer, is keen to spend funds in January and a defender is believed to be on his wish list.



However, it remains to be seen whether Gunter shoots up on their shortlist of targets after spending just half-a-season in Serie A.



Gunter signed a three-year contract with Genoa in the summer.

