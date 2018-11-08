We Are Effective – Liverpool Star On Ability To Grind Out Results

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has claimed that the Reds have been effective so far this season albeit playing a different style of football compared to last season.



Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Red Star Belgrade on Tuesday, but continue to remain unbeaten in the Premier League after 11 games.











The Reds seem to have gathered the onus to churn out results by digging in, despite not being at their best, on a number of instances this term.



Liverpool have worked hard to make sure they continue to get results even without being free-scoring as they were last season.





Robertson, who rose to prominence at Liverpool last season, thinks that the Reds have been effective, even if not as stylish as last term.



“I think it’s one of those periods we need to get through. Last season everyone was used to us scoring four or five goals”, Robertson told the club’s official website.



“That can’t be possible every single game. At times we’ve dug out results, in the Premier League more so this season.



“Maybe it’s not been as good to look at but we’ve been effective at it.



“Maybe we are missing a bit of a spark in terms of not winning 4-0 or 5-0 in most games but if he [the manager] thinks that then we need to try to get it back.



“We need to come together as a team and try to give what the gaffer wants, try to get the spark and try to win games more comfortably”, he concluded.



Liverpool will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they face bottom-placed Fulham in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday.

