We Know Celtic Will Try Everything – RB Leipzig Star

RB Leipzig midfielder Kevin Kampl believes Celtic will push for the win at Celtic Park when they host the Germans tonight, but insists the away side are prepared for a more attacking style from the Hoops.



Celtic have lost their last two games in the Europe League group stage and need to win against RB Leipzig to keep their qualification hopes alive, as the Bhoys have dropped to third in Group B.











Brendan Rodgers’ side beat Rosenborg in their first game of the group stage, but their poor away form in the European competitions continued as they lost their subsequent two games against Red Bull Salzburg and Leipzig.



Kampl has explained that the Scottish side will come out with a more attacking mindset when they face his side, but maintains that his team are well prepared to deal with the Bhoys’ threat.





“Of course Celtic want to win this game. They will try everything. But we go there and play with clear heads and know what is coming in the stadium”, Kampl said in a pre-match press conference.



“It’s a beautiful atmosphere but I’ve told the players that they have to enjoy this game and give everything. I think we can win there.



“I think Celtic will be better in their own stadium.



"They will play more offensive as they have to win it so will give everything.



“We know if we can win then we will go to the next round.



“It will be a tough game but I think our team is prepared for it and knows what is coming in the stadium. We will talk about this game, show videos and see what we can do better.



“But if we play like the first game and everyone is working for each other we can win at Celtic”, Kampl added.



Leipzig have not lost a game since September but their last defeat came in the Europa League when they lost to Salzburg in their first game of Group B.